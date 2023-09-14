Business Forum highlights Vietnam-Latin America trade cooperation opportunities The trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Latin America have been continuously growing and expanding despite difficulties at times in the region's markets and the vast distance between the two regions, heard a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14.

Business HCM City, IMF collaborate in green economic development Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai on September 14 proposed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) help the city define orientations for economic restructuring, climate change response activities, and green economic development trends.

Business Banks start procedures to pay dividends until year-end Many banks are starting procedures to pay dividends to shareholders from now until the end of the year.