Vietnam Coast Guard ship brings four rescued fishermen to land
Four fishermen rescued 10 days after a shipwreck off the central province of Binh Thuan were safely brought to Squadron 32 Port in Ninh Hoa town of Khanh Hoa province by a Vietnam Coast Guard ship.
The four had been on board a fishing vessel, together with 11 others, when it sank near Phu Quy island on July 10.
The rescued men said their boat sank in strong seas, and the 15 workers on board escaped in two basket boats, one carrying seven people and another with eight. The boat with seven people drifted towards the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.
The Office of the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue said that after receiving a report of the incident, it dispatched an airplane, while the Ministry of National Defence sent a ship to the scene.
At 9.30am on July 20, the rescue ship located a life vessel carrying seven crewmembers, but three had already succumbed to exhaustion.
The search for eight other crewmembers boarding the remaining basket boat is ongoing./.