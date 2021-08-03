Vietnam co-chairs ASEAN-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, as the coordinator of ASEAN-Japan relations, co-chaired the ASEAN-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held via videoconference on August 3 together with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu.
ASEAN Foreign Ministers spoke highly of positive strides in the ASEAN-Japan ties over the past time, as well as Japan’s timely and effective assistance in the fight against COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out.
The ASEAN countries and Japan agreed to continue cooperation in COVID-19 response, easing adverse impacts of the pandemic and fostering comprehensive recovery towards sustainable development, among others./.