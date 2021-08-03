Videos Vietnam highlights solutions for economic recovery in Mekong sub-region Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has underlined four groups of solutions to boost post-pandemic economic recovery and development in the Mekong sub-region.

Videos ASEAN and partners enhance cooperation At the 22nd ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, ASEAN and its partners – China, Japan and the Republic of Korea – agreed that priority should be given to their cooperation in response to COVID-19 and mitigation of its impacts on socio-economic perfornmance, as well as promoting comprehensive recovery towards sustainable development.

Videos Vietnam among first members of UNCLOS 1982 After 9 years of negotiations, with the participation of more than 150 countries and many international organisations, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) was officially adopted on April 30, 1982, and opened for signature on December 10 of the same year in Montego Bay, Jamaica. 107 countries signed the Convention on the first day, including Vietnam.

Videos Unique Muong Va Tower in Son La Muong Va Tower in Son La province’s Sop Cop district was built in the mid-16th century. The tower was recognised as a national architectural and artistic relic by the Ministry of Culture and Sports in 1998. It has attracted large numbers of people coming to visit and learn about its unique architecture, which is considered a symbol of the border district of Sop Cop.