Speaking at the second SEARP ministerial meeting on February 9 in Seoul, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son proposed three areas of cooperation to strengthen the partnership between the OECD and ASEAN in the coming time.

Among others, Son suggested the OECD continue to support ASEAN and regional countries in their digital transformation process as well as in developing a low-carbon economy.

At the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ASEAN and the OECD was signed. With 31 areas of cooperation, this MOU creates an important framework for enhancing the partnership between the two organizations in the coming time.

On this occasion, Minister Son received Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the OECD and Stanislav Rascan, Secretary of State, Acting Minister of Development Cooperation of Slovenia./.

