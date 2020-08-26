Thematic information
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 12:02:02
Vietnam conducts more than 1 million PCR tests
According to the General Department of Preventive Medicine, since the COVID-19 began in late January to 3:00 PM on August 24, 2020, Vietnam has conducted 1,009,145 RealTime RT-PCR tests. On August 24 alone, the number reaches 11,698.
VNA
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 11:28
VNA
