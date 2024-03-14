Vietnam successfully curbs many dangerous diseases
Vietnam has successfully curbed many dangerous diseases such as smallpox, polio, plague, SARS, and COVID-19, and is one of only a few countries with a complete and broadly-organised healthcare network accessible to hamlets and villages.
InfographicState-owned enterprises outperform 2023 business plans
State-owned enterprises had basically gone ahead business and production plans in 2023, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
InfographicSigns of influenza A/H1N1 infection
Usually, people infected with influenza A/H1N1 will clear up in less than a week, but there is still a high risk of serious complications.
InfographicPharmaceutical businesses face challenges amid growth
A survey conducted on nearly 90% of pharmaceutical enterprises in Vietnam found that nearly 80% have recorded growth in profits.
InfographicFace mask mandates in Vietnam
The Ministry of Health has issued a guidance on the wearing of masks in public places for COVID-19 prevention and control, clarifying to who and where it is a must.
InfographicMessage for Covid-19 prevention and control in the new situation
On September 8, 2022, the Ministry of Health released the latest message on COVID-19 prevention and control. Accordingly, the 5K message is modified to 2K including masks and disinfection.
InfographicVietnam detects four Omicron sub-variants
Vietnam has detected four new, highly-contagious Omicron sub-variants namely BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.74, BA.2.12.1.