Vietnam Connect Forum 2024 to take place in Hai Phong next month
At the press conference in Hanoi on March 29. (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The 2024 Vietnam Connect Forum is set to run in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 10, featuring a plenary session and a series of networking activities between Vietnamese localities, businesses and foreign investors.
As heard at a March 28 press conference on the event held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hai Phong authorities and the Vietnam Economic Times, its theme will highlight government strategies and policies, local initiatives, and business solutions towards green and sustainable economy.
The forum will focus on discussing and updating new international trends in green economy, low-carbon economy, zero-emission economy, practical green transition activities of domestic localities, economic sectors and business communities, and international experiences from pioneering countries in the transition.
Participants will include government leaders, representatives from ministries and central agencies, leaders of 25 northern provinces and cities, representatives from foreign diplomatic missions, international organisations, business associations, economic experts, and over 200 FDI and Vietnamese enterprises.
Within the framework of the forum, the organiser is set to announce the TOP 10 and TOP 50 exemplary FDI enterprises in 2023 at the 23rd Golden Dragon Awards.
Nguyen Nhu Hieu, head of the foreign ministry’s external affairs department, said that the new features this year include the theme, the participant composition, and separate working connection programmes. The organising committee will allocate ample time to facilitate separate meetings and working sessions connecting embassies and foreign business associations and investors to representatives from 25 localities and domestic enterprises./.