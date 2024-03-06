Politics Vietnam, Cambodia forge stronger ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Cambodia on its past economic achievements, during a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Melbourne on March 6 morning (local time) on the sidelines of the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit marking the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao public security ministries bolster cooperation Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 5 for Khonsi Naovalat, head of the Lao Ministry of Public Security's representative agency in Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam strengthens defence ties with Indonesia, Philippines Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, had bilateral meetings with Indonesian Deputy Minister of Defence Muhammad Herindra and Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo C. Espino in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 5.