Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam National Assembly Tong Thi Phong (R) and Vice Chairman of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies Vojtěch Filip (Photo: VNA)

– Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam National Assembly Tong Thi Phong hopes Vietnam and the Czech Republic will soon talk and sign an agreement on labour export, paving the way for Vietnamese nurses to work in the Czech Republic.She was speaking at her talks with Vice Chairman of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies Vojtěch Filip in Hanoi on June 10.Phong said Vietnam always remembers and treasures immense and efficient assistance provided by the Czech Republic for Vietnam’s national liberation and building.She said the visit by Vojtěch Filip will help boost the Vietnam-Czech relations, and is a political activity to prepare for the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties in 2020.She said the two countries recorded a two-day trade value of 307 million USD in 2018, a rise of 16 percent from 2017, however, the figure is yet to meet their potential and expectations.As such, she suggested the two sides continue working to seek to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation as well as partnership in education, training, environmental protection, health care, and agriculture.The Vietnamese leader expressed her delight at the Czech Republic’s re-granting of long-term visa for business and employment activities for Vietnamese this June.Vojtěch Filip said during the visit to the Czech Republic by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in April this year, the two countries agreed on several cooperative contents, including the resumption of visa granting for Vietnamese, and a Czech delegation will visit Vietnam this year to discuss the issue.He congratulated Vietnam on winning a United Nations Security Council non-permanent seat for 2020-2021, and hoped Vietnam, in her new role, continues joining in tackling international issues.Regarding health care, he expressed his hope that more working sessions between related agencies will be held to especially talk the issue of sending Vietnamese nurses to work in the Czech Republic.-VNA