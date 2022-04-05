Vietnam effectively working on socio-economic recovery, development: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 5 to look into the socio-economic situation in the first quarter of 2022.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (standing) chairs the national teleconference on April 5. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 5 to look into the socio-economic situation in the first quarter of 2022.
In his opening remarks, PM Chinh said since a similar meeting with the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 5, the international situation has recorded new developments, including the Ukraine conflict, soaring inflation in some countries, and surging prices of input materials and fuel, which have directly affected Vietnam.
There are now more challenges than opportunities, but the country has kept a close watch on the situation and made timely response, especially in repatriating Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine, controlling inflation, flexibly adjusting fuel prices, and dealing with power supply issues, he noted.
Over the last three months, the PM went on, under the Party’s leadership, the Government and all-level administrations’ governance, along with people and businesses’ support, Vietnam has been effectively implementing the socio-economic recovery and development programme.
Besides, it is pressing on with building an independent and self-reliant economy, completing a rule-of-law socialist state and a socialist-oriented market economy, and taking breakthrough measures for infrastructure development, administrative reform, and human resources quality improvement, he added.
During the meeting, participants discussed the socio-economic situation in March and Q1, the socio-economic recovery and development programme, key tasks and solutions for the time ahead, and ways to accelerate public investment disbursement in 2022.
They also looked into some major transport projects, including North - South Expressway, Long Thanh International Airport, Belt Road 4 of the Hanoi Capital Region, Belt Road 3 of Ho Chi Minh City, and Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau, and Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressways./.