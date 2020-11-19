ASEAN Energy connection important pillar for ASEAN’s sustainable development: Official Energy connection between ASEAN member countries is an important pillar that needs to be further strengthened to ensure energy security for the strong and sustainable development of the ASEAN Community, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An has said.

Business ASEAN energy ministers, IEA gather at online dialogue A dialogue was held between ASEAN energy ministers and the International Energy Agency (IEA) via videoconference in Hanoi on November 19.

ASEAN Senior defence officials in ASEAN, partners discuss preparations for ADMM+ The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) was held online on November 19 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh.

World Malaysia’s capital city tightens liquor business rules Malaysia’s capital city of Kuala Lumpur has tightened the regulations in liquor business by banning grocery shops, convenience stores as well as Chinese medicine shops to sell hard liquor from October 1, 2021.