Business FDI a feasible funding source for realty industry Real estate enterprises should actively find alternative funding sources such as foreign direct investment (FDI) capital flow to curb their capital shortage as popular capital mobilisation channels for the realty industry have been tightened.

Business Airport infrastructure investment needs private involvement: insiders Public investment alone is insufficient to finance new airport infrastructure, exposing the need for more favourable policies to draw in private investment.

Business M&A in renewable energy recorded despite economic downturn Despite concerns about a recession, economists said merger and acquisition(M&A) activities in the renewable energy industry still have much potential.