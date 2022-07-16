According to the General Statistics Office, in the first half of this year, total import-export revenue is estimated to reach over 371 billion USD, up 16% year on year.

In the January-June period, 28 products recorded export revenue of over 1 billion USD, and five earning revenue exceeding 10 billion USD.



The US remained the largest export market of Vietnam so far this year buying about 56 billion USD worth of products. China is the biggest source of Vietnam's imports with more than 61 billion USD.



In order to promote exports in the time to come, the Ministry of Industry and Trade advised local exporters to apply measures to avoid risks during export activities, while optimising advantages from 15 free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed with partners to diversify export markets./.

VNA