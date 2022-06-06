Domestic firms to receive consultations to strengthen export to RCEP markets
Vietnamese businesses will be provided with consultation on boosting their exports to markets joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during a session to be held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with Vietnamese Trade Offices in the countries on June 8.
Goods loading at Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
The session will be held in the southern province of Binh Duong in both in-person and online formats via Zoom and Vietrade’s Facebook fanpage.
At the session, Pham The Cuong, Vietnamese Trade Councilor in Indonesia, Tran Le Dung from the Vietnamese Trade Office in Malaysia and Nguyen Thu Huong from the Vietnamese Trade Office in Australia will provide information on the farm produce and food market in the countries, as well as the regulations and conditions for Vietnamese products to enter the markets.
The leader of the Import-Export Association of China's Chongqing city will give necessary information to Vietnamese firms when exporting food products to China.
With the commitments to open up the market for goods and services, simplify customs clearance procedures and set up origin regulations that help facilitate trade and reduce trade barriers, the RCEP is expected to benefit many major export sectors of Vietnam.
Experts held that the deal will brings opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to increase export and expand markets, especially for strong products such as rice, coffee, peppercorn, cashew, and seafood.
Especially, in the context of COVID-19 pandemic and the fast recovery of the Chinese market, the deal is becoming more important for Vietnam.
The session is one a series of the 30 similar events held by the Vietrade in 2022 to support domestic firms to understand import-export regulations, standards, conditions in foreign markets as well as international commitments on imported and exported products. It is expected to help the firms improve their competitiveness in the international market and overcome difficulties from COVID-19./.