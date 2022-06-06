Business Vietnam's new project investment abroad doubles in five months Vietnamese enterprises pumped nearly 340 million USD of total investment into new and supplemental capital ventures abroad in the first five months, down 38 percent year-on-year, the latest report by the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) revealed.

Business Sharp passenger, goods hike in aviation As many as 40.7 million passengers, including 1.8 million foreigners, have gone through airports across the country so far this year, representing year-on-year rises of 56.8 percent and 904.6 percent, respectively, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Top 50 public companies of 2022 announced Vietnam Report JSC has officially announced the Top 50 prestigious and effective public companies of 2022 (VIX50).