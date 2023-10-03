Environment Efforts made to protect wild, migratory birds in Vietnam The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) on October 2 issued an official dispatch asking ministries, sectors and localities to implement measures to preserve wild and migratory birds in Vietnam.

Environment Vietnam's first voluntary carbon exchange launched CT Group launched its ASEAN Carbon Credit Exchange Joint Stock Company (CCTPA) on September 29, becoming the first Vietnamese enterprise to kick off a voluntary carbon emissions exchange in an attempt to respond to trade policies on international environment, and to develop a low-carbon emission economy.

Environment Eco-friendly materials to become popular trend in construction sector The Ministry of Construction in coordination with Vietnam Institute for Building Materials (VIBM) organised a seminar on the new trend of using green, energy-saving and eco-friendly materials on September 28.

Environment Vietnam gets 41.2 million USD in emission reduction payments Vietnam has received 41.2 million USD, equivalent to 80% of the total funding, from the World Bank for 10.3 million tonnes of CO2 as a result of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in deforestation and forest degradation until 2025, according to Director of the Forestry Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Tran Quang Bao.