Vietnam eyes foreign investment to boost electric vehicle industry
Vinfast's electric vehicle production. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wants Vietnam to attract major investors from all over the world to develop the electric vehicle industry, according to an official document issued by the Government’s Office on January 26.
The issuance came following a proposal from Vietnamese carmaker TMT Motors to the PM outlining a number of recommended solutions to draw global investors’ attention into the emerging sector and make Vietnam an exporter of electric vehicles over the next five years.
In the document, PM Chinh assigns the Minister of Industry and Trade to discuss the proposal with the TMT Motors to come up with a comprehensive set of measures to develop the industry and advise the PM on the issue./.