Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,070 VND/USD on January 27, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Agriculture sector's growth in 2021 Agriculture sector overcame difficulties caused by Covid-19 to enjoy strong growth, with crop cultivation restructured properly in 2021.

Business Shinhan Life comes to Vietnam Shinhan Life Insurance of the Republic of Korea on January 25 launched operations in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Thanh Hoa sign 2022-2026 cooperation deal National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of north central Thanh Hoa province signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement for the 2022-2026 period via videoconference on January 26.