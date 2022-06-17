The Department of Plant Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is conducting negotiations to open more doors for Vietnamese longan to penetrate this market.

The department said that Japan has the most stringent sanitary and phytosanitary standards in the world. Therefore, good preservation technology is required to maintain the freshness of fruits, including longan, during transportation at a reasonable cost.

In 2020, the Department of Plant Protection proposed applying the cold-pressure processing method for all varieties of longan and was accepted by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The Japanese and Vietnamese sides spent many months developing a plan to carry out experiments applying this method.

If the cold-pressure processing technology is approved by the Japanese side, Vietnam will have a great opportunity to export this kind of fruit to this market.

Last year, Vietnam exported over 117,500 tonnes of longan, including over 11,000 tonnes of fresh longan. Vietnam fresh longan is currently sold in 17 countries and territories across the world./.

VNA