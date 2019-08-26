The Vietnamese team competes at the event (Photo: laodong.vn)

– Lac Hong University from the southern province of Dong Nai representing Vietnam finished third at the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest (ABU Robocon) which took place in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia on August 25.The championship was claimed by Hong Kong (China), followed by the host country in second.This year’s ABU Robocon featured 17 teams from universities, colleges and academies of 16 countries and territories across the Asia-Pacific region.The 2019 Robocon promotes the idea of “Sharing the knowledge” initiated by host Mongolia. The rules of the competition were inspired by the Urtuu system first innovated by nomadic Mongolians for exchanging information over long distances, and by the Mongolian folk game Shagai, during which players flick animal ankle bones at a target.The ABU Robocon was founded in 2002 by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU). At the event, robots compete to fulfill a task within a set time.Vietnam has triumphed at the ABU Robocon seven times. The championships were claimed by Ho Chi Minh City University of Science and Technology in 2002, 2004 and 2006, while Lac Hong University won in 2014, 2017, and 2018, and Hung Yen University of Technology and Education took the title in 2015. –VNA