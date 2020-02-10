Vietnam Formula 1 racetrack named after Hanoi
Construction is underway for the Formula One racetrack in Hanoi's Nam Tu Liem district. (Photo: nld.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Formula One (F1) racetrack in Vietnam has been named after the capital Hanoi while its nine grandstands take their names from popular destinations from north to south.
The main grandstand, where the race starts, is named Thang Long, the ancient name for Hanoi. The other stands are named after Hai Phong, Ha Long, Hue, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Sai Gon, Can Tho, and Phu Quoc.
The naming aims to promote Vietnam’s tourism sector to millions of fans when the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix takes place in April this year.
Construction of the racetrack kicked off in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district in March last year. Designed by the Formula One Group and Germany’s Tilke company, the track has a length of 5,607 metres with 23 corners inspired by some of the world’s best-known circuits in Germany, Monaco and Japan. It will allow racers to show off their skills on tricky turns, creating a challenging and breathtaking race.
The Hanoi race will be a seven-day event with parades and race cars on show.
Vietnam will be the third country in the Southeast Asian region to host an F1 race after Malaysia and Singapore.
Tickets for the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 went on sale via all channels from the morning of July 17, 2019.
Hospitality (VIP), grandstand and general admission tickets are up for grabs for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the event, or as three-day combo tickets.
Hospitality ticket prices for a three-day combo range from 49,330,000 VND (2,140 USD) to 96,500,000 VND (4,190 USD), giving purchasers access to food, entertainment and other privileges.
Grandstand tickets include premium grandstand, standard grandstand and unreserved grandstand. Three-day ticket costs from 3,890,000 VND (170 USD) to 9,090,000 VND (395 USD), while the cheapest one-day ticket is 1,560,000 VND (67 USD).
Meanwhile, general admission ranges from 700,000 VND (30 USD) to 1,750,000 VND (76 USD).
Fans can buy tickets at www.f1vietnamgp.com, VinMart convenience stores or call 1900 232428./.