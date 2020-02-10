Culture - Sports LS Holdings becomes new sponsor of pro football leagues LS Holdings of the Republic of Korea signed a sponsorship deal for the 2020 professional football leagues with the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) in Hanoi on February 6.

Culture - Sports Women’s team advance to Tokyo Olympics play-off round The Vietnamese women’s football team won a ticket to the play-off round of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after beating Myanmar 1-0 in Group A of the third qualifying round in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 6.

Culture - Sports nCoV forces match venue change for two Vietnamese clubs at AFC Cup The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has just changed match venues of two Vietnamese clubs at the upcoming 2020 AFC Cup in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV).