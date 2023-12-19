Paris (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Director General for International Relations and Strategy at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo co-chaired the third Vietnam-France defence strategy and cooperation dialogue in Paris on December 18.



The two heads of delegations agreed that since the second dialogue in April 2022, bilateral defence cooperation has been continuously consolidated and strengthened in a practical, effective direction consistent with signed cooperation documents and agreements, especially the Joint Vision Statement on Vietnam - France defence cooperation for the 2018 – 2028 period and the Framework Agreement on Vietnam - France defence cooperation.



The two sides' agencies and units have closely coordinated, reviewed and effectively implemented cooperative activities set in the Vietnam - France defence cooperation programme, and achieved outstanding results, such as regularly conducting delegation exchanges, the mechanism on strategic dialogue, consultation and military cooperation; improving the legal framework for cooperation; implementing collaboration in the education, training and peacekeeping fields, as well as coordinating and supporting each other at regional and global security forums.



Sen. Lieut. Gen Chien emphasised that the two sides have coordinated to implement a reportage about Vietnamese students at the French Naval Academy and publish a handbook on Vietnam - France military terms, saying these activities are of practical meaning, creating motivation for teaching and learning French in the army as well as supporting Vietnamese soldiers in preparing to participate in United Nations peacekeeping missions in French-speaking countries. This is also a testament to the existing good friendship between the two countries' ministries of defence, contributing to marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 10 years of the Vietnam - France Strategic Partnership, Chien added.



Within the framework of the dialouge, the two delegations' heads were provided with reports of the working groups on the outcome of the group meetings.



The head of the French delegation affirmed that the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and France is a typical example in foreign relations between countries around the world. She said that France wishes to continue close, sustainable cooperation as a reliable and effective partner of Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Regarding orientations for future cooperation, the two sides agreed to continue to promote defence cooperation in a practical and effective manner, with focus on increasing exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially at the high level, maintaining and promoting the effectiveness of the strategic dialogue mechanism and cooperation in defence and UN peacekeeping, studying the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and training, and strengthening military medical cooperation and collaboration in maritime security, cyber-security, anti-terrorism, and overcoming post-war consequences.



At the dialogue, the two sides also shared their views on the global and regional situations of shared concern, highly valued the role of the region and ASEAN-led mechanisms.



The head of the Vietnamese delegation said that Vietnam consistently follows the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, and the defence policy of "four nos".



He stressed Vietnam's consistent stance on the East Sea issue is that disputes should be resolved by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.



On this occasion, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Chien respectfully invited leaders of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Director General for International Relations and Strategy Rufo, and defense enterprises of France to attend the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024.



At the end of the dialogue, the heads of the two delegations signed the minutes of the dialogue and announced the French-Vietnamese Military Terminology Handbook.



Within the framework of his working visit to France, Chien on December 19 met with French Secretary of State for Veterans and Memory Patricia Miralles.



At the meeting, Chien conveyed the regards and invitation from Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang to French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu to pay an official visit to Vietnam. Chien also invited Miralles to make a working visit to Vietnam at an appropriate time.



Regarding the two countries’ cooperation in sharing memories and tackling the consequences of war, the two sides agreed to assign competent agencies of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the French Ministry of the Armed Forces to continue to coordinate in studying and collecting documents and materials and then, proposing specific cooperation contents.



Chien emphasised that the cooperation content is humanitarian, helping to enhance trust, respect history, putting aside the past, and looking forwards to the future. The two sides will join hands to cultivate friendship, and bring the relations between the two countries in general and their defence cooperation in particular to new heights.



The Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam is willing to coordinate with the French side and Vietnamese relevant agencies to implement the cooperation content.



For her part, Miralles agreed with Chien’s proposed cooperation contents, affirming that the past needs to be closed for a new future of cooperation.



She said France will not ward off historical problems and want to cooperate with Vietnam, practically developing the defence cooperation between the two countries and making it a model in the France-Vietnam Strategic Partnership for the benefit of each country, and for peace, stability, and common development of the region and the world.



On the same day, the Vietnamese delegation visited and worked with leaders of Airbus Group. The group’s representatives expressed their hope to participate in the defence industry expo next year in Vietnam./.