Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Tien Dung (M) and other members from the ASEAN Committee in Madrid (ACM) (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN nations’ representatives in Spain have highly appreciated the diversity and quality of activities organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in the position of Chair of ASEAN Committee in Madrid (ACM).Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Tien Dung presided over a regular meeting of the ACM in Madrid on July 3, comprising Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, to review the committee’s performance in the first six months of 2019 and hand over the ACM Chairmanship to the Indonesian Embassy.He said the Vietnamese embassy hosted various activities in January – June to promote connection between ASEAN countries in Madrid and Spanish authorities.The embassy worked with the ASEAN – Spain business association and held a workshop to promote ASEAN trade and investment in Bilbao as well as a conference to boost the teaching of subjects on Southeast Asian countries at universities in Malaga, he added.It also held activities to strengthen intra-bloc solidarity, Dung said, adding that the embassy will continue coordinating with the Indonesian embassy to hold more activities within the framework of the ACM.Indonesian Ambassador Hermono pledged to continue activities to promote solidarity between ASEAN member countries.-VNA