Located at 289 Hai Ba Trung Street in Ho Chi Minh City's District 3, Tan Dinh Church has been a popular destination for Catholics as well as tourists coming to admire its imposing French-influenced architecture and find peace in their soul.

If you are searching for paradise, make sure Phu Quoc in Vietnam is on the top of your bucket list.

Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province has been honoured by the World Travel Awards (WTA) as Asia's Leading Regional Airport - the fourth year in succession it has received the award.

Boasting a kaleidoscope of cultural traits and historical traditions, Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is developing more tours to provide a true taste of local culture and history for travelers, according to Vice Chairman of the district People's Committee Nguyen Tien Hoang.