Vietnam Green Building Week to take place in December
The Vietnam Green Building Week 2020 will be held at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark 72 in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district by the Ministry of Construction in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) from December 9-11.
The Solforest Ecopark which is located in the outskirt of Hanoi is expected to have air quality equivalent to New Zealand’s (Photo courtesy of Solforest)
The event, organised in response to the World Green Building Week, aims to create a forum to share experience and exchange information on policy building; and new technologies, products, equipment and materials to develop energy-efficient buildings.
The organisation of the week is a vivid illustration for Vietnam’s efforts to realise international commitments to climate change response and sustainable development.
According to the nation’s update on the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Vietnam commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 9 percent by 2030, and this could be further brought to 27 percent with international support through cooperation and mechanisms under the Paris Agreement.
As parts of efforts to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, the country issued a wide range of policies and programmes such as the Politburo’s Decision No.55-NQ/TW on orientations of a national energy development strategy by 2030 with a vision until 2045, a national programme on effective use of energy during 2019-2030, and a strategy on building material development during 2021-2020 with a vision until 2050.
Promoting construction of green buildings as well as energy efficiency are described as necessary measures to the efforts. In recent years, many firms have worked to roll out green buildings into the market. However, Vietnam only had 155 green buildings receiving certificates by the third quarter of 2020, lagging behind regional countries./.