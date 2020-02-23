Vietnam has not banned flights linking with RoK for COVID-19: official
Passengers at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – By now, the Ministry of Transport has not decided to suspend the air routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in face of the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Northeast Asian country, a high-ranking official said on February 23.
Speaking to the VNA, Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan further added that RoK passengers who have booked or bought tickets to Vietnam have canceled their plans and currently flights from Vietnam only carry RoK passengers back to their country.
As there are no passengers, airlines have suspended flights from Vietnam to Daegu city which is described as the epicenter of the disease in the RoK, the official said, stressing that authorities are closely watching the situation there.
Earlier, on February 21, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam issued a press statement affirming that the information alleging that there is a ban of flights between Vietnam and the RoK as well as between Vietnam and Japan is a fabrication./.
