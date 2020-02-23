Business Train services derailed by funding chaos Vietnam could cease to have an operating train system in less than two weeks unless a funding issue at the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) is resolved, an official has said.

Business Quang Ninh: Cam Pha gears toward green city TTP Industrial Development Investment Group JSC on February 22 launched a campaign that aims to give a facelift to Cam Pha city in the northern port province of Quang Ninh.

Business Banks speed recruitment to meet expansion plans Many banks have announced the recruitment of a large number of personnel to meet business expansion plans in 2020.

Business Digital platforms improve competitiveness Digital platforms are no longer exclusive to tech companies, and they have become increasingly popular in other sectors as they look to enhance their competitiveness.