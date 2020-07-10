Vietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO
Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark has been recognized by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, becoming the third of its kind in the country.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicNha Trang among top 10 destinations for diving in 2020
US magazine Forbes has listed Hon Ong (Whale Island) in the central province of Khánh Hòa among the 10 must-dive destinations this year.
See more
InfographicMuong Lo valley: Land of historical and cultural values
Located 80 km from Yen Bai city, Muong Lo valley is the land of historical and cultural values.
InfographicHo Chi Minh City among ‘20 coolest neighborhoods in the world’
U.K.-based Time Out has listed District 3 in downtown HCM City as one of the neighborhoods ‘you have to visit right now.’
InfographicCu Lao Cham: Giant emerald of Vietnam's sea
Cu Lao Cham, covering 40,000 ha, is regarded as the only biosphere reserve in the world linking nature and urban space.
InfographicNinh Binh the land of mesmerizing landscapes
Ninh Binh is located at the southernmost point of the Red River Delta, 93km south of Hanoi, connects Northern Vietnam and the Central by the majestic Tam Diep mountain range.
InfographicCan Tho home to beautiful canal system
America's Departures magazine has published a list of nine cities with the most beautiful canals in the world. In this list, Can Tho city ranked fourth.