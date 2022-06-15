Highlighting the sound connections between India and 10 ASEAN countries, Ambassador Chau stressed that bilateral ties have been growing in all aspects, from politics, economics, to science - technology and education.

Among ASEAN countries, Vietnam boasts a traditional friendship with India, Chau said, adding that while serving as the coordinator of ASEAN - India relations during 2015 - 2018, Vietnam held a special ASEAN - India summit and helped lift bilateral relations to a new height.

He underlined the thriving Vietnam - India partnerships in various fields, affirming that 2022 is a very positive year in multiple aspects for both Vietnam - India and ASEAN - India ties.

The Special ASEAN - India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on June 16 and 17. Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will attend the event./.

VNA