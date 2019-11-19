This is the most modern school in Dakcheung district, Sekong province in southern Laos up to the present time. Located nearly 1,000 km from Vientiane, the school is a gift from the State and people of Vietnam to Dakcheung people.

Work began on the school in June 2018 and the construction was completed after more than a year. Dakcheung High School is now one of the most modern among the many educational facilities built in Laos with the aid of Vietnam.

These educational facilities are expected to contribute to improving the quality of education in Laos and have been highly appreciated by the Lao Government and people.

Equipped with adequate learning facilities, Dakcheung High School is expected to create a good learning environment for Dakcheung ethnic children and become a symbol of the beautiful friendship between Vietnam and Laos./.

