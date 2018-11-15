Floating house of relocated Vietnamese Cambodians in Boribo district (Photo: VNA)

An inter-sector delegation from Vietnam have held a working session with authorities of Kampong Chhnang province of Cambodia to seek solutions to difficulties facing Vietnamese Cambodians who are relocated from Tonle Sap Lake.The Vietnamese Cambodians are among more than 10,000 people living in floating houses on Tonle Sap Lake who must relocate under the Cambodia Government’s plan to address environmental pollution in the lake caused by floating houses.At the working session on November 13, Luong Thanh Nghi, deputy head of the Vietnam’s State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and head of the delegation, informed Governor of Kampong Chhnang province Chhua Channdoeun that the Vietnamese Cambodian community has relocated in line with the government’s plan.He reported that their temporary resettlement areas, particularly in Boribo district, are flooded and lack basic infrastructure, including roads, clean water supply, electricity, drainage and waste water treatment.The official said the community urges the local authorities to tackle the infrastructure shortage or allow them to move to better locations.Responding to the request, Chhua Channdoeun said the authorities are aware of the difficulties facing the community during their resettlement process.He said the relocation plan, which was approved in 2015, must be completed in 2019, as the province is due to host the national water festival in March.After July 2019, no one is allowed to live on the lake, he added.He said to assist Vietnamese Cambodians in their resettlement places, particularly Boribo district, the province intends to build gravel roads and temporary bridges, and supply clean water and electricity after the water recedes.Following the meeting, the delegation visited the relocated Vietnamese Cambodians in Boribo district.-VNA