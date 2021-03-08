Vietnam highlights attainments in children, PWDs’ rights promotion
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva (Photo: VNA)Geneva (VNA) – The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) convened the second week of its 46th regular session from March 1 to 5, with debates on promoting civil and political rights along with economic, cultural, and social rights, including the rights of the child and of persons with disabilities (PWDs).
The online debates with UN specialists in charge of the areas assigned by the UNHRC, including child trafficking and abuse combat, the right to food, the rights of PWDs to participate in sport, the freedom of religion or belief, and cultural rights, saw the participation of many countries and international organisations like UN Women, UNICEF, and UNESCO.
During the debates, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, highlighted the Vietnamese Government’s policies, efforts, and achievements in promoting human rights, including the rights of the child, the rights of PWDs, cultural rights, and the right to food in the country.
She affirmed that amid extremely complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s successes in controlling and responding to the outbreak, maintaining high economic growth compared to the world’s average, and supporting vulnerable groups in society have clearly reflected the clear-sightedness and effectiveness of the Government’s policies and the country’s human rights commitments under the international treaties to which it is a party.
At panel discussions, representatives of Vietnam also emphasised the country’s consistent implementation and outstanding attainments in ensuring children’s rights, PWDs’ right to participate in sport, the right to food, and cultural rights.
Vietnam stated that the promotion and protection of human rights, including cultural rights and the right to food amid the pandemic, have provided spiritual support for people and helped improve the effectiveness of the COVID-19 fight.
Apart from containing the coronavirus outbreak and boosting post-pandemic recovery, Vietnam also successfully organised the annual national sports tournament for PWDs in December 2020, and it is actively preparing for the ASEAN Para Games, slated for December 2021.
At general debates, Vietnam called on countries and the UNHRC to enhance cooperation and dialogue to substantively promote human rights in reality instead of basing on imprecise and unverified information to criticise certain states.
Vietnam and other ASEAN countries also delivered a joint speech at the discussion about the right of PWDs to participate in sport, in which they highlighted ASEAN’s efforts to continually hold the ASEAN Para Games to foster solidarity, the noble sporting spirit, and humane values among PWDs in the region.
Opened on February 22, the UNHRC’s 46th regular session is scheduled to last through March 23 and adopt about 30 – 40 draft resolutions./.