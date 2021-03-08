World Singapore supports ASEAN’s efforts in improving Rakhine situation Singapore strongly supports efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to improve the situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, and is willing to send more aids to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has stated.

World COVID-19: Brunei to enter “new normal” period Brunei has announced further lifting of social distancing measures and implementation of new normal for major social activities, including mass gathering, starting from March 8.

World Thailand bans rallies, public gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread The Ratchakitcha, or Government Gazette website, of Thailand on March 6 published an order prohibiting rallies or public gatherings that could risk spreading Covid-19 in provinces at high risk.

World Cambodia faces risk of COVID-19 spreading to more localities Cambodia is facing the possibility of more provinces being affected by the prevailing COVID-19 February 20 Community Event which broke out on the same date in the capital.