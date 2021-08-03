Speaking at the second virtual Mekong-US Partnership Ministerial Meeting on August 3, Minh said the solutions included the prompt implementation of COVID-19 vaccination, stronger cooperation in high-quality vaccine technology transfer, production and distribution and the enhancement of public health system to respond to medical challenges.

Son affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to fostering cooperation with partners for the sustainable development of the Mekong Sub-region.

Co-chaired by Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the second meeting saw foreign ministers from Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, and the ASEAN Secretary-General.



At the meeting, the ministers highly valued the US support to Mekong countries in the COVID-19 fight, and recognised Mekong-US Partnership achievements in cooperation areas.



On orientations for the next period, they agreed to give priority to the effective settlement of pandemic, ensuring timely, safe and effective vaccine access./.







VNA