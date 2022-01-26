A practice of the national men's football team. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The men's national team will do their best to earn points in their away game with Australia in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, head coach Park Hang-seo said during a press conference held on January 26.

Vietnam are currently at the bottom of the group, having lost six matches so far and earned no points, while Australia are third in the group.

Although Australia have home advantage, Vietnam are determined to obtain the best result, the head coach affirmed.

Team captain Do Hung Dung said all members of the Vietnamese team are exerting efforts in preparing for the coming game.

The Australia-Vietnam fixture will kick off at the AAMI Park in Melbourne at 8.10 pm (local time), or 4.10 pm on January 27 (Vietnam time).

Vietnam lost 0-1 when hosting Australia at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi last September.

This is the first time that Vietnam have played in the final qualifying round. They are in Group B with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman./.