Vietnam hopes to boost ties with French law enforcement bodies
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (R) and French Ambassador Nicolas Warnery at the meeting in Hanoi on November 9 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam received French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery in Hanoi on November 9, during which the host highlighted the strong cooperation between the Vietnamese ministry and French law enforcement bodies.
Minister Lam said Vietnam - France relations have been flourishing with political trust enhanced and efforts to intensify the strategic partnership, especially when the two countries are about to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2023, and that France is a leading European partner of Vietnam.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and law enforcement agencies in France have been strengthening ties in security and crime fighting, he affirmed, adding that they have maintained and promoted high-level mutual visits and exchanges of specialists to discuss and implement cooperation.
To further intensify bilateral cooperation, Lam asked the ambassador to continue helping boost delegation and specialist exchanges, as well as the sharing of experience and information about national security safeguarding, and crime and terrorism prevention.
The minister appreciated France’s cyber-security cooperation initiative, especially its assistance for e-Government building and artificial intelligence application to social and residential management.
He called for the continuation of scholarships for public security officers of Vietnam, funding for personnel training, and support for Vietnamese police to improve their firefighting and rescue capabilities.
For his part, Ambassador Warnery pledged efforts to step up ties between France’s law enforcement bodies and the Vietnamese ministry, thereby helping reinforce the countries’ strategic partnership./.