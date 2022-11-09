Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ASEAN armies promote cohesion for peace The 10th Conference of ASEAN Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (ASMAM-10) took place in Hanoi on November 9 under the chair of Colonel Nguyen Le Phuong, Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence International Relations under the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence.

Politics Legislators to discuss draft Law on Civil Defence on November 9 Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies before debating the draft Law on Civil Defence on November 9, during the ongoing 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fourth session.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and solidarity The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia have been further strengthened since the two countries established diplomatic ties in June 1967.