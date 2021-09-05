Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Vietnam Christopher Klein (Photo: VNA)

Klein and representatives of the US businesses showed their desire to continue to further step up investment and business activities in Vietnam, and believed that with the joint efforts of the governments, businesses and people of both nations, Vietnam and the US will overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic soon.They also expressed their confidence that the comprehensive partnership between the two countries will grow and flourish in a more substantive and effective manner across fields, in which economic and trade ties will remain an important pillar./.