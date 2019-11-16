With the theme “The Art Bonsai - The Convergence of Friendship - Integration”, the event gathers bonsai lovers from across the Asia-Pacific to renew and strengthen friendship and understanding to achieve peace and harmonious lives.

The event introduces nearly 1,000 beautiful and unique bonsai art as well as over 250 Suiseki (or natural stone art works) in a variety of sizes and styles from 40 cities and provinces in Vietnam.



The event is a chance for Vietnam to promote its culture, tourism, and people to foreign friends and for local ornamental artisans to meet with their foreign peers, thus fostering cooperation./.

