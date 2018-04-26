Sanatech Khanh Hoa of Vietnam are in Group B at the AFF Futsal Club Championship. (Photo: bongda.com.vn)

- Vietnam’s Sanatech Khanh Hoa are in Group B of the coming ASEAN Football Federation Futsal Club Championship which will be organised in Indonesia in July.After a draw on April 24 in Jakarta, Vietnamese champions Sanatech Khanh Hoa are in the same pool with Bangkok BTS (Thailand), Melaka United (Malaysia), the runner-up of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League who have not been recognised yet.Group A sees UYFC Komchaymear (Campuchia), Arbisyam FC (Brunei) East Coast Heat FC (Australia) and MIC FC (Myanmar).The tournament is scheduled to be played from July 15 to July 21.-VNA