Vietnam, India hold bilateral consultations on UN Security Council issues
A meeting of UNSC in New York (Photo: AFP/VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – India and Vietnam on March 11 held bilateral consultations on United Nation Security Council (UNSC) issues through an online platform, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India said.
Do Hung Viet, Director of the Department of International Organisations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Vietnamese delegation at the meeting. The Vietnamese delegation was also joined by officials from the ministry’s Department of International Organisations and Department of Southeast Asia - South Asia - South Pacific, the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN.
Meanwhile, Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits), led the Indian delegation, which was joined by officials from the Southern Division of the MEA, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and the Embassy of India in Hanoi.
The two sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda and briefed each other on their UNSC priorities, the MEA said in its press release issued on March 11.
They agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, it added.
Vietnam will hold the Presidency of the UNSC in April this year. It also informed the Indian side of its Presidency initiatives./.