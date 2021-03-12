World GS25 opens 100th store in Vietnam GS Retail from the Republic of Korea (RoK) has opened its 100th GS25 store in Vietnam, at the Becamex Binh Duong building in the southern province of Binh Duong, according to RoK broadcaster KBS.

World Singapore economy to grow 5.8 percent in 2021: MAS Singapore's economy will grow by 5.8 percent this year, higher than the 5.5 percent expansion predicted earlier, a quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has found.

World Malaysian Prime Minister continues Middle East tour Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 11 began his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the second leg of his Middle East trip. ​

World Cambodia announces first COVID-19 death The Cambodian Health Ministry on March 11 announced the first COVID-19 death related to the February 20 Community Event.