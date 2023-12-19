Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth joint peacekeeping exercise between Vietnam and India - VINBAX 2023 concluded in Hanoi on December 19.



Addressing the event, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, who is head of the exercise steering board, lauded the contingents of the two countries for their serious and active participation.



The VINBAX 2023 exercise took place with careful preparation, and the efforts and determination of both sides as well as of each individual participant. The past few days have truly been exciting days for the participants in the drill, he said, adding that the exercise's activities were implemented in line with with the plan, meeting the set goals and requirements with good professional quality.



According to Tan, the result of the exercise shows the smooth, close and effective coordination of the two countries' militaries in practicing hypothetical situations, close to the actual operations and tasks at United Nations peacekeeping missions.



Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) Colonel Pham Manh Thang, who is deputy head of the exercise steering board, said the exercise created a good environment and conditions for lecturers and experts from the two countries to practice and improve their in-depth training level as well as their ability to organise, direct and operate field exercises scope and complexity of peacekeeping.



Colonel Aseem Gupta, head of the Indian army delegation, said during the exercise, the two sides' forces exchanged a lot of professional knowledge relating to United Nations peacekeeping operations and strengthened friendly cooperation through participating in sports and cultural activities.



The harmony in action and coordination of the two militaries highlighted the close and profound relationship between the two sides, he added.



VINBAX 2023 is the fourth UN peacekeeping exercise between Vietnam and India and the second field exercise on peacekeeping between the two countries’ militaries./.