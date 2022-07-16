Politics Lao Federation of Trade Unions delegation visits Ha Nam A delegation of the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) Central Committee led by its President Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on July 16.

Politics Vietnam, Italy seek to step up cooperation in various spheres Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang on July 15 received Giuseppe Cerasoli, Deputy General Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Hau Giang province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 15 offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at a temple in Luong Tam commune, Long My district in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, and inspected the Lung Ngoc Hoang Natural Reserve in Phuc Hiep district.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao border guards engage in friendship exchange The Border Guard Command of the central province of Quang Binh organised a Vietnam-Laos friendship exchange programme at the provincial border guard level on July 14 and 15.