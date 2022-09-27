SAV Deputy Auditor General Doan Anh Tho (third from left) presents a gift to BPK. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Doan Anh Tho held a working session with President of the Audit Board of the Republic of Indonesia (BPK) Isma Yatun in Jakarta on September 27 to discuss the audit of COVID-19 response and the role of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in the fight against corruption.



Tho informed his host about Vietnam’s political and socio-economic situation, including new progress in the fight against corruption and negative behaviours as set in the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.



He wished that on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in November 2017, both sides would further promote bilateral cooperation via holding seminars to share experience in environment audit, the use of modern technology in audit, anti-corruption audit and sending Vietnamese auditors to Indonesia to learn professional experience.



The official also suggested BPK back SAV’s bid to run for a seat at the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI)’s Audit Committee in the 2024-2027 period. He hoped both sides will offer mutual support at multilateral forums, especially within the framework of ASOSAI and the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI).



Yatun, for her part, introduced the guest about the function, mission and operations of the BPK, including initiating the establishment of the Supreme Audit Institutions 20 (SAI20) of G20 countries and successfully holding the SAI20 Summit from September 29-30 in Bali during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency 2022.



She also shared BPK’s experience in environment audit, and audit of COVID-19 impact mitigation and national economic recovery programmes from 2020, BPK’s involvement in the fight against corruption.



Agreeing with the guest’s proposals, she also asked SAV to support BPK’s host of the ASOSAI Assembly for the 2024-2027 tenure.



SAV and BPK established their partnership in 1999. Their memoranda of understanding on audit cooperation signed in 2011 and 2017 marked the development of bilateral ties./.