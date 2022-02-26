Vietnam intensifies fight against law violations, crimes in internet environment
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued a plan to enhance the capacity of relevant agencies in supervision, inspection, handling of administrative violations and the prevention and combat of law violations and cyber crimes in the internet environment in Vietnam.
This is part of efforts to effectively implement a directive issued by the Politburo on strengthening the Party's leadership of crime prevention and control in the new situation, and the national strategy on crime prevention and control for the 2016 - 2025 period, with a vision to 2030.
The plan also aims to raise awareness and responsibility of agencies, organisations and individuals participating in activities on the internet and social networks, for preventing and combating law violations and cybercrimes.
Accordingly, the MIC’s Authority of Information Security (AIS) will be in charge of coordinating activities to respond to cyber security incidents nationwide and ensure information security. The agency is also tasked with coordinating the fight against spams.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) is assigned to strengthen the management of domain names.
Last year, Vietnam jumped to the 25th places among 194 countries and territories worldwide, seventh in Asia-Pacific region, and fourth among ASEAN countries, in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)./.