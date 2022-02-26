Sci-Tech Cyber-attacks in Vietnam decline in 2021 Latest statistics from the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) showed that the number of cyber-attacks in Vietnam has abated, reported Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Sai Gon) newspaper.

Sci-Tech AI application proves useful to improving tourists’ experience Like e-commerce and retail, customers in the tourism and hotel industry now tend to book tours on the websites providing customised travel experiences.

Sci-Tech Vietnam ranks 6th in ASEAN in terms of AI readiness index Vietnam has climbed 14 places to the 62nd in the 2021 Government Artificial Intelligence Readiness Index, according to an annual index report released by the UK’s Oxford Insights in collaboration with Canada’s International Development Research Centre.