A total of 625 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories, take part in 21st Vietnam International Plastic s and Rubber Industry Exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 21st Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition (VietnamPlas 2023) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 18, attracting 625 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories, including China, India, France, Italy, Australia, Brazil, Russia, US and Vietnam.



The four-day event features over 1,100 booths, reflecting that Vietnam is a high-potential and fast-growing market in the industry.



VietnamPlas 2023 gathers a wide range of solutions including machinery and equipment for the production and processing of plastics and rubber, raw materials category and machinery for recycling.



Currently, Vietnam's plastic and rubber industry enjoys an annual growth rate of 8%, said Judy Wang, President of Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co.Ltd, one of the event’s organisers.



The event offers an opportunity for domestic and foreign businesses to access the latest technologies in the plastic and rubber industry as well as explore materials for their production, she said.



Two seminars will be held within the framework of the expo, including one focusing on addressing challenges in operational management for enterprises manufacturing and distributing raw materials and additives in plastic products, along with providing solutions to these challenges. Another seminar on market insights will discuss supply chain management, digital transformation trends, and export strategies./.

