Representatives from ministries, agencies and companies at the opening ceremony of the Vietstock 2023. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Over 350 enterprises from more than 30 countries and territories joined Vietnam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock, Aquaculture & Meat Industry Show (Vietstock) Expo & Forum 2023 that opened at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11.

The three-day event, co-organised by the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Informa Markets, is expected to attract over 11,000 visitors.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that over the years, livestock has always played an important role in maintaining the growth of Vietnam’s agriculture. Over the past ten years, the livestock industry maintained an annual growth of 5-7%, the output of all types of meat increased 1.8 times, eggs increased 2.9 times, and fresh milk 3.7 times.

In 2022 alone, livestock production reached 23.7 billion USD, accounting for nearly 27% of agricultural production and 5.8% of total national GDP. In particular, the sector created a livelihood for more than 10 million rural workers, ensuring food supply for 100 million people and millions of tourists, and Vietnam has begun to export its livestock products.

In the first nine months of 2023, the export value of livestock products reached 369 million USD, an increase of 26.4% over the same period last year.

Tien said that in the context of rapid global population growth and increasing demand for food both in terms of quantity and quality, developing effective sustainable livestock production to meet the demand is an issue that the Vietnamese Government has supported and paid much attention.

However, Vietnam’s livestock industry still faces challenges, including its reliance on imported input materials, impact of climate change, and diseases, he said.

“International integration in economics and livestock technology is an important factor to improve productivity, quality, and efficiency of the livestock industry,” Tien said, adding that creating a favourable environment to encourage investment, research, development, and technology transfer in the livestock sector is essential.

He also said that to achieve those goals, close cooperation is needed between relevant parties, state management agencies, businesses, researchers and farmers.

Vietstock 2023 not only provides an opportunity to display and introduces advanced products and technologies but also creates favourable conditions for stakeholders, businesses, researchers, and experts in the industry to exchange, learn and share experience.

Within the framework of Vietstock 2023, Vietstock Awards 2023 is endorsed by the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and will present 18 awards in the livestock field and seven awards in the aquaculture sector.

The awards honour domestic and foreign businesses that have made outstanding contributions to the Vietnamese livestock industry. Vietstock Awards 2023 winners will be announced on the evening of October 11./.