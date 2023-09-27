Vietstock 2023 Press Conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock, Aquaculture & Meat Industry Show (Vietstock) Expo & Forum 2023 will take place at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from October 11-13.

The event, the largest in Vietnam in terms of comprehensive solutions in the livestock, seafood, aquaculture and meat processing industries, will draw the participation of more than 350 enterprises from 30 countries and territories.

Duong Tat Thang, Director of the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said taking part in the exhibition will help enterprises in the field to bolster collaboration and get access to the world’s latest technologies, increase sustainable livestock development and enhance products' values.

He said Vietnam’s livestock industry has improved its production capacity and strongly integrated with the region and the world. With the policy of opening the market, Vietnam has created an investment environment and favourable conditions for many large corporations and businesses in the world to invest and develop livestock business in Vietnam.

Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN at Informa Markets, said that Vietstock always renews itself with a variety of programmes and activities. Not only a B2B exhibition, Vietstock is a business bridge of the livestock industry in Vietnam and the region.

She emphasised that Vietstock is a connection and learning destination for businesses. Vietstock understands very well the needs of livestock households in Vietnam, so it provides bus-in programmes (transport support) and roadshow series in key livestock provinces. These programmes help livestock households in remote areas quickly access the latest techniques and products.

This year’s event will include international workshops which intend to provide in-depth knowledge as well as update the latest trends in the livestock industry. It is expected to attract over 11,000 visitors.

Vietstock 2023 will be held in conjunction with Aquaculture Vietnam 2023.

Being the highlight activity of Vietstock 2023, Vietstock Awards 2023 is endorsed by the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and will present 18 awards in the livestock field and 7 awards in the aquaculture sector.

The awards honour domestic and foreign businesses that have made outstanding contributions to the Vietnamese livestock industry. Vietstock Awards 2023 winners will be announced on the first day of the Vietstock exhibition at the Award Ceremony – Gala Dinner on October 11./.