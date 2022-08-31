A booth at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair (VIFA-EXPO 2022) - the biggest and most prestigious trade event for exporting furniture and wooden products in the country – kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 31.Covering 15,000 sq.m, the fair features nearly 1,000 booths set up by nearly 200 domestic and foreign businesses, of which 34 are foreign.Dang Quoc Hung, Director of HAWA Corporation, the organiser of the event, said the enterprises bring to the event diverse products, along with machines and components in service of the industry.Within the framework of the fair, there will be workshops on materials sources and digital application in export-import activities with the participation of experts and representatives from associations and businesses.VIFA-EXPO 2022, the first offline fair of the domestic furniture and wood industry after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will last until September 3.Vietnam's export of timber and wood products has decreased due to the impact of high inflation in the export market.The General Department of Customs said Vietnam's export value of timber and wood products in June fell by 4.9% on-year to 1.5 billion USD.In the first six months, the export value of timber and wood products picked up 2.8% on-year to 8.5 billion USD. But the export value of wood products plunged by 4.6% on-year to 6 billion USD.Wooden furniture was the key export item in the structure of export timber and wood products in the first five months of this year. However, the export value decreased due to slowing global demand./.