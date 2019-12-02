Vietnam invests over 458 million USD abroad in 11 months
Vietnamese businesses invested 458.8 million USD in 31 foreign markets in the first 11 months of 2019, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
In the reviewed period, 353.8 million USD was invested in 148 new projects, while 105 million USD was added to 29 underway ones.
Australia drew the highest amount of capital from Vietnam at 141.3 million USD, accounting for 30.8 percent of the total, followed by the US, Spain and Cambodia.
Retail and wholesale was the most attractive sector for Vietnamese investors in 11 months, which attracted 25.8 percent of the total capital the firms invested abroad.
Meanwhile, agro-forestry-fisheries ranked second with a 14.3 percent share, and IT came third with 13.1 percent, according to the agency./.
