Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on week’s first day The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on December 2, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 29).

Business Vietnam-China trade, tourism fair kicks off in Quang Ninh The Vietnam-China international trade and tourism fair opened in Mong Cai city of the northern border province of Quang Ninh on December 1, attracting more than 700 delegates.

Business Local automobile manufacturers ask for more support Vietnam’s automobile industry is small compared to regional markets and local suppliers are asking for more support from the Government.