Vietnam is Indonesia’s competitor in foreign investment attraction: Minister
Vietnam and Bangladesh are considered the most potential competitors of Indonesia in attracting foreign investment after COVID-19, according to Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono.
Vietnamese workers (Photo: VNA)
To welcome the wave of foreign investment shifting from China, Indonesia has prepared land areas to draw investors, he said.
The minister added that President Joko Widodo has repeatedly expressed concern about Indonesia’s weaker attraction of foreign investment than neighbouring countries.
Therefore, Indonesian government agencies have quickly adjusted a number of policies to create the optimal conditions for overseas investors to operate in the Southeast Asian country.
The government has pushed the policy of building industrial parks to welcome US and Japanese investors.
Indonesia is now home to 103 active industrial parks covering 55,000 hectares./.