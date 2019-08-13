At the event (Photo: viettimes.vn)

– The Ministry of Health and Japan’s International University of Health and Welfare (IUHW) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on human resources development for the sector in Hanoi on August 13.Speaking at the event, Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien said the MoU opens fully-funded scholarship opportunities for Vietnamese students to study at training facilities under the IUHW.It also enables personnel of the ministry to join short-term courses to enhance capacity in health management, as well as health and social security policies, she added.Under the just-inked pact, in the five years of cooperation, the IUHW will grant an annual maximum of 10 scholarships for Vietnamese students majoring in community health, nursing, physical therapy, health care management and social services, among others.After graduating, scholarship recipients will work for IUHW health facilities in Vietnam and Japan during a period that at least equals to their learning time in Japan.-VNA