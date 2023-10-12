Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Leaders send condolences over former Hungarian President’s passing President Vo Van Thuong on October 11 sent a message of condolences to his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novák over the passing of former President László Soslyom.

Politics HCM City wants to step up cooperation with AFD: Official Ho Chi Minh City wants to strengthen cooperation with the French Development Agency (AFD) in the coming time, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said when receiving AFD Director in Vietnam Herve Conan on October 11.

Politics Cambodian PM pledges to continue promoting ties with Vietnam The Government, ministries and sectors of Cambodia will continue to coordinate and cooperate with Vietnam to further strengthen comprehensive relations between the two countries, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet affirmed while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang in Phnom Penh on October 11.