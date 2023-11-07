The event gathered over 500 leading defence manufacturers from 45 countries globally.

The Vietnamese stall, run by military-run telecom provider Viettel, covers nearly 100sq.m and displays 60 product categories in the form of models and videos, including communications, electronic warfare, simulation models, optoelectronics, radar, command and control, unmanned aerial vehicles, and 5G private network.

Themed “Power of Partnership”, the event is one of the top 15 military exhibitions globally and is the largest in Southeast Asia. Under the auspices of the Thai Ministry of Defence, the show is held biennially over the past two decades as a premier regional security and defence event in Southeast Asia.

Running from November 6-9, the exhibition features a wide range of military products catering to combat solutions for land, sea, and air forces./.

