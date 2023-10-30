Business Vietnam’s biggest LNG terminal becomes operational The 1 million-tonne Thi Vai liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project, the biggest of its kind in Vietnam, was officially put into operation in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau on October 29.

Business Happy New Year with Vietjet's "Fly now - Pay later" With Tet (Lunar New Year) is over three months away, Vietjet is ready to accompany people and tourists across Vietnam on the journey to reunite and travel during the year’s biggest holiday with the programme "Fly now - Pay later".

Business Thai Airways resumes flights connecting with Vietnam Thai Airways marked the resumption of its flights to/from Vietnam with a flight landing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and other from Hanoi to Bangkok on October 29.

Business October CPI increases 0.08%: GSO The consumer price index (CPI) in October increased 0.08% from the last month and 3.59% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on October 29.