Vietnam-Cambodia defence economic product exhibition closes
Visitors at the booth of the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnam-Cambodia Defence Economic Product Exhibition 2023 (VIDEX 2023) wrapped up in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on October 29.
The five-day exhibition, held on the occasion of the 70th National Day of Cambodia and founding anniversary of the Royal Cambodian Army, drew nearly 150 Vietnamese and Cambodian units and businesses with more than 200 booths introducing technological machinery, robots, specialised drones, industrial equipment, agricultural machinery, fertilizers, plant seeds, textiles, footwear, electronics, household electrical appliances, construction materials, handicrafts, and consumer goods.
Addressing the closing ceremony, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Hiep, Deputy Director of the Exhibition and Trade Promotion Centre (ETPC) under the Department of Economic Affairs of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, said over 50 trade and technology supply-demand connection events were organised, attracting over 200 Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses.
According to Hiep, Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses signed eight cooperation agreements, memorandums of understanding (MoU), and principle contracts during the event.
Notable, the ETPC signed two MoUs with the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) and the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.
Seminars and trade connection events had a positive impact, supporting businesses in finding business partners and expanding their markets, he noted.
At VIDEX 2023, social and policy activities also received assistance from many Vietnamese enterprises such as the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), and the Tan Cang Sai Gon (Saigon Newport) Corporation (SNP).
The organising committee presented 30 gift packages to policy beneficiary families in Phnom Penh, and donated 40 computer sets and 12 printers to Cambodian organisations and units.
To promote the images of Vietnam’s culture and people, a space featuring cultural identities and OCOP products of Vietnam was arranged at the exhibition.
Hiep affirmed that VIDEX 2023 has contributed to tightening the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, and facilitating their businesses’ trade exchange and business connection.
On the occasion, 50 outstanding businesses and individuals from Vietnam and Cambodia were presented certificates of merit by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence./.